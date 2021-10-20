5 Bedroom Home in Winona - $649,900

Welcome Home! Total Wow Factor! This home, located in the popular Crestview neighborhood, is ready for the next chapter of love, fun and laughter! This 5 bedroom 4,658 square foot property is truly one of the most special homes in Winona...offering exceptional architectural composition, exquisite eye-catching detail and high-end finishes throughout! The Main Level showcases a state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen...which will be a chef's delight! The Main Level features the open concept kitchen and living room, dining room, office, mud room, laundry room, 1/2 bath and much more. The Upper Level features a fabulous Master Suite...you will not be disappointed...there are 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath and a great area to relax and read! The lower level offers a large family room, media room 2 bedrooms, a full bath and lots of storage. This magnificent home has relaxed, comfortable spaces inside and out and is perfect for entertaining all ages. This is a must see!