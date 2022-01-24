5 Bedroom Home in Winona - $420,000

Great family 2 story house with walkout lower level and 3 car garage with Workshop. New Roof 2020. Workshop in basement also. Abundant windows bring in natural light to the spacious public areas and generous bedrooms. The house is on a low traffic street ending in a cul-de-sac creating a peaceful setting with direct access to Bluff side Park and trail system and yet is only 10 minutes from downtown Winona. *Large gathering spaces for family and friends *Lots to enjoy including fires in the wood burning fireplace or outdoor fire pit, sunshine streaming in on a cold winter day, opportunities to enjoy creation right in your own backyard. This property also has a Tornado Safe Room. This neighborhood and the trail system for walking, mountain biking, hiking, snow shoeing.