5 Bedroom Home in Winona - $399,000

Exquisite, sprawling walk out ranch with new roof and siding and gorgeous views of the wooded valley! This immaculate home has all new flooring throughout, an open concept main floor living area with granite kitchen counters, large master suite with a separate tub and shower in the attached bath along with a walk in closet. The lower level family room is perfect for entertaining guests. Both levels have an abundance of light coming from the large windows. With 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, you will have room for everyone. Schedule your showing today.

