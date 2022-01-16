Well Maintained and practical home with 5 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms just 2 blocks to WSU. Remodeled kitchen with dishwasher and built-in microwave, free washer/dryer in-house, central A/C, fireplace, extra storage space, Carport Off-street parking. 2100.00 Per Month Leased 2022 and 2023. Detached Garage 1344 square feet. Heated
5 Bedroom Home in Winona - $249,900
