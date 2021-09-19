 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Winona - $189,000

Well maintained 5 Bedrooms 2 Bath home. Hardwood floors, Large rooms. Single Family or Certified Rental. Currently rented until 05/25/2022. 21,600 per year. 360 per Bedroom. Renters pay all utilities except Garbage, Lawn and Snow removal.

