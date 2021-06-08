Move in ready home! 5 bedrooms with 2 baths. Or convert back to a 4 bedroom and have a big living room and dining room area. Many new updates to the house including new furnace, water heater, kitchen, refinished hardwood floors, garage siding/steel roof. House roof is around 9 years old. Plumbing and electrical were updated 3 years ago. Also, has a very nice basement for storage along with washer and dryer. You will enjoy the private back yard and both front and back porches. House also has a rental certificate if you ever decide to rent out. Listing agent is the owner. House is currently tax assessed as non-homestead. Which shows a higher property tax than homestead. View More
5 Bedroom Home in Winona - $182,900
