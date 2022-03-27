Well maintained 5 Bedroom 2 bath Certified Rental. Centrally located. Updates include Electrical service, Furnace, Hot Water Heater, Some newer Windows. Currently rented for 1700.00 per month. 20400.00 yearly Tenants pay all utilities. Rented until 05/29/2023.
5 Bedroom Home in Winona - $174,000
