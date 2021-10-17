Totally remodeled. 5 Bedrooms 2 Baths. Well maintained 5 Bedrooms 2 Bath home. Large rooms. Single Family or Certified Rental. Currently rented until 05/25/2022. 19,800.00 per year. Renters pay all utilities except Garbage, Lawn and Snow removal.
5 Bedroom Home in Winona - $159,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was injured after a car-deer collision Wednesday on Hwy. 43 in Winona County.
One new COVID-19-related death was confirmed in Winona County Friday, the first since mid-June in the county.
Nick Hazzard describes his brother, Cameron, as an energetic, helpful and hard-working father who is the sole support for his fiancee and his …
Bankruptcy Court confirms Diocese of Winona-Rochester reorganization; $22 million fund to compensate sexual abuse survivors
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Minnesota has confirmed a Plan of Reorganization jointly submitted by the Diocese of Winona-Roch…
Two people were killed Tuesday when a small plane crashed in a wooded area near a suburban Milwaukee neighborhood, authorities said.
The Rushford-Peterson offense was firing on all cylinders on Friday.
The Mississippi auditor is seeking $828,000 from former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre and an employee of his business, Favre Enterprises.
Winona County quickly approaches 6,000 positive COVID-19 cases; vaccination rate trails behind neighbors
With 43 new COVID-19 cases announced in Winona Tuesday from the weekend, the county is very quickly approaching 6,000 cases.
A federal judge won't block a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for scores of Minnesota health care workers, at least for now.
Cotter’s top-seeded girls soccer team cruised to victory on Saturday, defeating five-seed La Crescent-Hokah 5-0 in a Section 1A semifinal matchup that puts the team one game closer to their season-long goal of a state title.