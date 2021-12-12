Well Maintained 5 Bedrooms 2 Baths. Updates include Roof, Furnace, Hot Water Heater and some Windows. Beautiful Woodwork and Hardwood floors. Centrally located. Single Family or Certified Rental. Currently being rented out month to month.
5 Bedroom Home in Winona - $155,000
