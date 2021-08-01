 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Winona - $119,999

Great 5 bed, 2 bath home near the university! Potential for single family or rental use. Original hardwood floors and trim accents, deep closest, spacious lower level bedrooms, and covered porch. Great potential to make it your own!

