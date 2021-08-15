Great 5 bed, 2 bath home near the university! Potential for single family or rental use. Original hardwood floors and trim accents, deep closest, spacious lower level bedrooms, and covered porch. Great potential to make it your own!
5 Bedroom Home in Winona - $114,999
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE: One dead from head-on collision on Stockton Hill; two others facing life-threatening injuries
A Winonan has died due to injuries experienced during a head-on collision at Highway 14 and Seminary Drive on Stockton Hill in Hillsdale Towns…
In the past six days, 49 more COVID-19 cases have been announced in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health — 32 of those were con…
Strong storms caused flooding throughout Winona and the surrounding area Saturday.
A 21-year-old died Saturday during a two-vehicle crash in Union Township in Houston County, between Caledonia and Hokah, according to the Minn…
Every time a rainbow appears over a Wisconsin town, the messages start rolling in.
Minnesota State College Southeast students are getting good news this week — as of July 30, any remaining student debt to the college from spr…
A 29-year-old Ettrick man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after being arrested in an underage sex sting. Briar S. Guen…
In 1864, when the paper was the Republican, one of its proprietors lost his life in the Mississippi while sleighing from Winona to Trempealeau…
The Daley Farm is appealing to the Minnesota Court of Appeals, asking the Court to grant them the farm expansion variance previously denied by…
What's going on in Winona? International Owl Awareness Day Celebration, Midsummer Night's Dream, and more
Here’s a guide to this weekend’s area events: