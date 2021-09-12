Great 5 bed, 2 bath home near the university! Potential for single family or rental use. Original hardwood floors and trim accents, deep closest, spacious lower level bedrooms, and covered porch. Great potential to make it your own!
5 Bedroom Home in Winona - $112,500


