5 Bedroom Home in Rushford - $385,000

Over 4,000 finished sq ft for this 5 bedrm, 5 ba, 2 story hm with 3 finished levels, 18ft round above-ground pool with wrap-around deck, & several updates! Spacious kitchen with large island, pantry, newer stainless-steel appliances - double convection ovens, & gas stove that opens up to the dining area & large living rm. 2 ensuites (1 on main level & 1 upstairs), 3 bedrms on upper level with walk-in closets with fire ladders. Main floor laundry, & main floor toy room that can be an office or 6th bedrm. Stair lift to basement with handicapped accessible shower & separate walk-in tub, all new luxury vinyl, widened doors to 36”, large family rm, updated electrical for in-home business, & amazing storage space in 3 areas. Newer roof, furnace/AC, retaining wall in front, carpets, ceiling fans, & many rooms freshly painted. Back up generator available. Large deck, firepit, woods in back of .68 acre lot with plenty of wildlife, & just blocks to the high school, ballfield/track & trails.