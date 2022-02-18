Stunning Country property with easy I-90 access for quick commutes to La Crosse, Winona & Rochester. Features include: large open concept kitchen & living room, main floor laundry, 4 bedrooms & 2 baths on main floor. Beautiful patio w/ hot tub off the kitchen. Heated garage, two 30x60 metal buildings, all new metal roof, Smart siding, exterior doors and windows. Large blacktop driveway and all paved roads to the property. Gas forced air heat and central air plus out door wood boiler and approximately 2 years of wood. Land has food plots, apple trees, flat open yard area, woods, valley and offers fantastic hunting as the house photos show the remarkable deer hunts the family has enjoyed.
5 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $699,900
