5 Bedroom Home in Altura - $649,000

Beautiful French Chateau with soaring ceilings, stone fireplaces, french doors, stone accents, custom stair case, oversized windows, custom trim work, covered patio, jack and jill bath, 3 bedrooms on main floor, office, excersize room, media room, wet bar, attached garage, in floor heat and commercial forced air system, steam shower, sauna, walk in shower, master suite, and more! Outside contains a detached 24x24 garage, 40x40 shop that's finished with it's own furnace, and a 28x58 garage that could be great for a business or additional living quarters.