Beautiful French Chateau with soaring ceilings, stone fireplaces, french doors, stone accents, custom stair case, oversized windows, custom trim work, covered patio, jack and jill bath, 3 bedrooms on main floor, office, excersize room, media room, wet bar, attached garage, in floor heat and commercial forced air system, steam shower, sauna, walk in shower, master suite, and more! Outside contains a detached 24x24 garage, 40x40 shop that's finished with it's own furnace, and a 28x58 garage that could be great for a business or additional living quarters.
5 Bedroom Home in Altura - $649,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A rally against a possible mask mandate was held outside the Winona County Government Building Tuesday evening.
For most educational institutes in Winona, cases have continued to slowly increase within their communities in recent days.
The county has now reached 5,688 cases, as of Friday at 4 a.m.
A 34-year-old La Crosse man is in custody after being arrested in a Sept. 23 drug bust.
He was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2014 after buying an ax the day before trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl he'd met on a fetish website.
Unlike many hospitals across the nation, Winona Health currently is at a positive status with its staffing and capacity.
A recent article from the Aug. 27, Minneapolis Star-Tribune discussed the increase in a respiratory viral infection that can be confused with …
Thirty-six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday.
Question: Why are LOUD motorcycles allowed to operate on Minnesota highways?
On the same day as the Great Chicago Fire in 1871, a wildfire in Wisconsin killed 1,500 people or more — yet it remains much less widely known.