4 Bedroom Home in Winona - $529,900

This beautiful 4 bedroom home has every attention to detail including granite counter tops with a butcherblock island, copper-pounded kitchen sink, copper roof over bay window, fireside room and gas fireplace with custom mantle, and custom concrete vanity in a spa-like master bath. This home sits on just over an acre of land with access to trails and impeccable landscaping including new pergola, stamped concrete patio, hot tub, and custom firepit. The home has 3 full baths/1 half bath, hardwood hickory floors, new carpet on main level, newer triple-pane windows, finished basement with heated tile, office space, ample storage, and more.