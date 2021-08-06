This beautiful 4 bedroom home has every attention to detail including granite counter tops with a butcherblock island, copper-pounded kitchen sink, copper roof over bay window, fireside room and gas fireplace with custom mantle, and custom concrete vanity in a spa-like master bath. This home sits on just over an acre of land with access to trails and impeccable landscaping including new pergola, stamped concrete patio, hot tub, and custom firepit. The home has 3 full baths/1 half bath, hardwood hickory floors, new carpet on main level, newer triple-pane windows, finished basement with heated tile, office space, ample storage, and more.
4 Bedroom Home in Winona - $529,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jeremy Littel, owner of Kickass Beef Jerky in Winona, has racked himself up about 134 times the population of the city of Winona in followers …
COVID-19 cases are increasing fast across the country, including in Winona County and neighboring counties.
WINONA — Saint Mary’s University has announced that, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approves COVID-19 vaccinations, the univ…
- Updated
The following statement on mask use in schools was issued today by Minnesota Medical Association President Marilyn Peitso, MD, Minnesota Acade…
- Updated
Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash Thursday in Winona County.
Winona State University is taking a step back with its COVID-19 protocols.
A 23-year-old Mindoro man is in custody after allegedly leading law enforcement on a 28-mile chase Tuesday through Pepin and Buffalo counties.
Cash bail of $1 million each has been set for two suspects accused of murdering three people July 23 at a quarry in the town of Hamilton.
A 28-year-old Milton man was injured after a motorcycle crash Aug. 2 in Buffalo County.
Brian August Brossart