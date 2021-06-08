 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Winona - $470,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winona - $470,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winona - $470,000

This is a truly remarkable property! If you've been searching for a home in the bluffs that offers some space to spread out, this is it. This well-maintained home is a completely finished traditional 2-story. It offers 4 bedrooms and 4 baths with an incredible 2100 sq. ft. addition (1984) with heated in-ground pool. The beautiful wood, tall ceilings and windows all around offer space you'll enjoy every season of the year. It has it's own climate control heating system, as well as water treatment/heating room. And, did I mention storage? Lots and lots of storage - large closets on all three levels. Situated on 1.5 acres, this home is surrounded by lush green grass, beautiful landscaping, apple trees and views of the bluffs. All of this provides a lifestyle where you can enjoy nature, the people who are most important in your life, and the ability to stay active all year round. Set up a showing today! View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News