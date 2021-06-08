4 Bedroom Home in Winona - $398,000

A Rare, 4-Bedroom Home Opportunity in one of Winona’s most in-town quiet in-town Neighborhoods. You will love this quality-built, 2-story home that has been exceptionally maintained including new windows and steel siding. This 4-bedroom, 3 bath home has a 2-car heated attached garage, dual heating and cooling systems, provides spacious, quality living. The kitchen opens up into the family room and has top name brand appliances, ideal for the cooking enthusiast. High quality materials were used to update the Master Suite Bathroom including heated floor and décor that provides a “spa” look and feel. Garage enthusiasts will appreciate the fresh epoxy flooring that transforms the garage into a professional looking space and gives you an extremely tough, durable and long lasting floor. Enjoy your privacy without giving up the perks of a city. This home is spacious, convenient and located in one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in Winona. View More