This exquisite dream home has 2 floors of living that offers 3 bdrms, 2 bthrms, and laundry room on main floor. MF living has open concept Great Room with vaulted ceilings, kitchen with center island, informal dining room, and living room w/fireplace. Master bedroom suite is HUGE with private bath (whirlpool tub & shower) and walk-in closet! Oak trim throughout with oak shelving in every closet. Walk down to the lower level to find in-floor heat, a large family/game room with awesome wet bar, 1 bathroom & bedroom, den/office, and 2 nice size storage rooms. Walk out of the Great Room to a new composite 14x14 deck with patio underneath. 2.5 car insulated and heated garage with 12x32 storage room above garage! The covered, front porch is brand new with composite deck planking. Additional features are tile floors in wet bar & bathrooms; audio speaker system throughout the house; central vacuum; lawn irrigation system; and much more! Don't miss your chance...CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY!
4 Bedroom Home in Winona - $375,000
