4 Bedroom Home in Winona - $319,900

SPOTLESS RANCH ON OVERSIZED CORNER LOT! This amazing home checks off all the boxes & is waiting for you. The main floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, formal dining, & solid wood floors. The sprawling main floor master suite has large walk-in closet & jetted soaker tub. Lower level features an expansive walk out family room with 9' ceilings, an additional bedroom & bathroom, & loads of storage space. Enjoy the outdoor space from your front porch with pergola ceiling, & spectacular back deck with bluff views. CALL TODAY