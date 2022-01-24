 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winona - $309,500

HERE'S THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR.... CITY LIVING WITH THE COUNTRY SETTING!!!! This amazing property sits on 1.4 acres with spectacular bluff & city views. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large 4-season porch, & oversized 2 car garage. Numerous updates recently completed to include flooring, interior paint, water heater, & much more. Outside you'll find a large deck for entertaining, & a 10 x 12 storage shed. Call today before this one slips away!

