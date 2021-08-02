4 Bedroom Home in Winona - $225,000

Well maintained ranch house in popular Sunset Addition! This 4 bedroom home has HW floors in the upper level bedrooms and hall, upstairs has been freshly painted and has a neutral decor, with new carpet in the living room and lower level office/den. Family room in lower level has a gas fireplace for those chilly winter nights. The lovely 16 x 16 ft deck overlooks the private fenced backyard. There are flower beds and a raspberry patch, and room for a garden. There is a sand point well for landscape watering and washing cars. Large lot with .24 acre. Enjoy the quiet streets and neighborhood feel! Call for an appointment to see today!