4 Bedroom Home in Winona - $209,900

CLASSIC WINONA HOME WITH LOADS OF CHARACTER! From the moment you step into the spacious front porch, you'll feel right at home. Main floor features large living room & family room areas, formal dining, kitchen & half bath. In addition, you will love the tall ceilings, large millwork, & SOLID wood floors. Upper level consists of all 4 bedrooms, full bath, & solid wood floors throughout as well. Home is situated on a great corner lot with white vinyl picket fencing. Centrally located for easy access to city parks, Lake Winona, & downtown shops/restaurants. CALL TODAY!