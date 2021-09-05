Cute as a Button! Ready to move into with 4 bedrooms 2 on the main floor. 2 full baths. Great family home with huge back yard! A plethora of updates have been made. This home also has a rental license in place as one scales down. Home is certified for 5 unrelated persons. A must see with many opportunities.
4 Bedroom Home in Winona - $178,900
