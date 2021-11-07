 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winona - $144,000

  • Updated
Well maintained 4 Bedroom 1 bathroom with a beautiful tiled shower. 18x12 Deck on the back of house. Single Family or Currently a Certified rental. 3 blocks from campus. 375. per Bedroom 18,000 per year Tenent's pay all utilities except Garbage,Lawn,Internet and Snow Removal.

