4 Bedrooms 1 remodeled bath with walk in shower. Many updates including Windows, Roof, 100 amp service. Some hard wood floors. 2 Car Carport. Single Family or this property has a rental certificate. Property is now rented. 1200.00 per month.
4 Bedroom Home in Winona - $124,900
