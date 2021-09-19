 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Utica - $252,000

Check out this well kept ranch home in Utica. The home features 3 bedrooms on the main level, walk in shower and tub on main level. All Maple hardwood flooring and trim. The large finished basement provides plenty of space for home theater or play area. Truly move in ready! Schedule a showing today!

