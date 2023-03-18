New split level with 4 bed 2 baths in a desirable area. 2 car attached garage, open concept, hardwood and tile flooring, and more! Close to walking paths and parks. Call today!
4 Bedroom Home in Saint Charles - $319,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lisa Malmo surmises if she had followed the colonoscopy screening guidelines, her cancer would have been caught before it advanced to a potent…
A Rochester man is in custody after Lewiston police say a traffic stop led to a vehicle pursuit and, eventually, pursuit on foot.
As big chain clothing stores shut their doors in Winona over recent years, longtime local businessman Dave Stoltman saw a need in the communit…
One killed, another severely injured and 1-year-old is unhurt in head-on crash Friday near Galesville
An adult driver was killed Friday morning in a head-on accident near Galesville in Trempealeau County.
Amtrak preparing to add second passenger train service between Chicago, Twin Cities with stops in La Crosse, Winona
Hourslong delays for eastbound Amtrak trains arriving at the La Crosse station are not uncommon, but Amtrak’s planned Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Ch…