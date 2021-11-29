4 Bedroom Home in Rushford Village - $280,000

Well maintained ranch style home on a nice size lot with an oversized heated garage! Nice quiet vibe to the neighborhood! Fully fenced back yard and sunny south facing home with front porch and 12 x 14 maintenance free deck in back. Inside, home is open concept with vaulted living room ceilings, main floor laundry conveniently off the kitchen and plenty of cupboards and countertops for meal prep in this kitchen! Bedrooms are spacious, with two on the main floor and two with egress windows in the lower level. This home is very close to being handicap accessible if needed and has a whole house backup generator system! If you are looking to downsize to main floor living or looking for a great yard, garage and 4 bedrooms, this house has it all!