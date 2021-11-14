 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rushford - $240,000

This beautiful well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a multitude of amenities and upgrades. This turn of the century home boasts a gourmet kitchen with custom Cherry cabinetry, upgraded appliances and countertops and a main floor bedroom, bath and laundry! This home has been completely remodeled from the studs with en-suite master bedroom, cherry hardwood floors, sprayed insulation, wiring, plumbing, all new upgraded appliances, and brand new fence in the backyard.

