4 Bedroom Home in Rollingstone - $233,900

4 Bedroom Home in Rollingstone - $233,900

Upgraded 4 bed 2 bath home in Rollingstone, private setting with views, front deck, 3 season porch for those nice summer evenings, patio behind home backed up to woods, room for expansion in the basement, recent tile work, attached garage, fenced in yard, what more could you want?! This one won't last long!

