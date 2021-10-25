4 Bedroom Home in Lewiston - $315,000

A fantastic country property that is hard to find in this market with endless possibilities. It comes with a rambler style home, 3bed, 2bath, partial finished lower level. With an installation of a egress window, you would have a 4th legal bedroom. There is a 40 x 30 pole shed with a 40 x 20 detached garage / shop. This property would be a great fit for a few cattle, storage for your large toys or equipment possible for your business. The owner will be installing a new septic system with agreed price.