 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lewiston - $219,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lewiston - $219,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lewiston - $219,000

Lovely 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath Victorian style home with an abundance amount of character. As you enter the home, into a spacious foyer, you will notice original woodwork throughout the home and a set of beautiful french doors entering into the living room. The kitchen has newer appliances with a portable island. The oversized walk-up attic could be finished into additional living space!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News