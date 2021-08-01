Lovely 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath Victorian style home with an abundance amount of character. As you enter the home, into a spacious foyer, you will notice original woodwork throughout the home and a set of beautiful french doors entering into the living room. The kitchen has newer appliances with a portable island. The oversized walk-up attic could be finished into additional living space!
4 Bedroom Home in Lewiston - $219,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Burger King opened in Winona Monday after over a year of discussion and work on the restaurant.
Jeremy Littel, owner of Kickass Beef Jerky in Winona, has racked himself up about 134 times the population of the city of Winona in followers …
Three people who were found dead last week in La Crosse County were forced to kneel before they were shot multiple times over a $600 debt, authorities said.
- Updated
Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash Thursday in Winona County.
Two suspects in last week's triple homicide in La Crosse County are in custody.
U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) told Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and the owner of the San Diego Padres that all Americans sh…
A 22-year-old Buffalo City man was injured after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Friday.
- Updated
Simone Biles says she withdrew from the Olympics gymnastics team final because she wasn't in the right headspace to compete. Here's the latest.
On Tuesday night, Winona Senior High junior libero Mandy Duellman saw her name amongst over 500 other volleyball players from across the count…
The victims of a triple homicide have been positively identified, all of them males in their early 20s with ties to the La Crosse area.