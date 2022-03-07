 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $269,900

What a great home in Goodview! This ranch home features 3 main floor bedrooms, a large newer lower level bedroom with walk in closet, large main floor living room with beautiful bow window, tiled kitchen and breakfast nook with sliders to huge deck, wood floors throughout main level, lower level family room with fireplace, lots of storage in basement, installed radon system, an oversized 3+ car HEATED garage with 1,152 square feet, additional on-site RV parking, brick firepit with poured concrete and stamped patio. LOTS of updates!

