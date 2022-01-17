Wonderfully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath, split foyer home in Goodview. You will love the large, open concept. Enjoy the convenience of the 2-car attached garage with a separate heated workshop plus storage. Fenced backyard with deck and patio. Inside you will appreciate the updated kitchen featuring Cherry cabinets, granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances. 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. 2 bedrooms and a bath down. Each level features spacious living/family rooms for everyone to gather. All appliances included. New water heater.
4 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $249,900
