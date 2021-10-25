4 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $224,900

Adorable rambler style home in an ideal Goodview location. This meticulously kept charmer, has an updated galley kitchen, maple cabinets, and newly refinished hardwood floors throughout the main floor. 3 bedrooms on the main floor with an updated three-quarter bath with walk-in shower. Basement was completely remodeled over the past few years with new sheetrock, fresh paint, pleasing LVP flooring, and updated full bathroom. Spacious family room with stacked stone and gas fireplace. Additional bedroom & laundry possibility in lower level as well. Dual zone heating & cooling with thermostat on each floor. Step out to the 4-season porch and relax with morning coffee. New windows installed throughout the home. A heated 1+ car garage with parking stall beside it for additional vehicle, boat, etc. Two storage sheds and 8x8 pergola add to the backyard. This larger lot exhibits a taller privacy fence around majority of the property. Don't miss your chance...CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY!