 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elba - $489,900

4 Bedroom Home in Elba - $489,900

Stunning tranquil escape within driving distance of St Charles, Winona, or Rochester. This custom high end home holds multiple decks, multiple family rooms, vaulted ceilings, 4 beds 3 bathrooms including a high end master suite, large 3 car garage with additional space, many recent upgrades, almost a half acre lot, detached shed, and so much more make this a MUST SEE!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News