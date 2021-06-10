One owner home on private 5.79 wooded acres. 4-BR 3 BTH quad level split built in 1976, w/ addn in 1988. Lovely kitchen w/solid surface counters overlooking DR & LR, custom movable buffet. Dble convection oven, newer refrig & dishwasher. Hardwood floors in Kit/Dining Rooms. Lg tiered composite deck w/ motorized awning, planters, & wooded view! Grilling patio(hot-tub hook-ups ) Upper level w/ 3 BRs on one level. MSTR BR w/walk-in closet and ¾ bth, full bth has been nicely updated. Two family areas, one w/ a gas FP, family room 2 (built in 1988) is a spacious room w/wetbar, frig & built-in. Room for game table, office area w/ built-ins, laundry, & 4th BR is on this level. Basement/mech room w/ great storage, plus fully cemented crawl space has tons of storage There is a 2-stall att plus single detached garages (both insulated) Other amenities include: off blacktop road, natural gas, updated windows, central vac, custom metal railings, AND new septic system to be installed! View More
4 Bedroom Home in Altura - $449,900
