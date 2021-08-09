4 Bedroom Home in Altura - $295,000

Here is your opportunity to purchase a newer updated home sitting on almost 2 acres, 2 car attached garage as well as a 30x40 detached finished heated garage. 4bd 2 1/2 bath, w/ many amenities such as sunroom, patio, garden, natural gas. Many updates including tile floors, carpet, appliances, furnace/ac, new counters, backsplash, and more! Conveniently located on a paved road not far from Rochester or Winona. Hundreds of acres of state land behind home.