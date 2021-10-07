 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Altura - $189,900

4 Bedroom Home in Altura - $189,900

Exceptional clean and attractive home in Altura, MN 55910 with ceiling fans, attached deck and a hot tub on the deck area that can be reconnected! No smoking home, outstanding care, with a spacious lawn and garden area! Great value and each room has individual heating for maximum comfort. Bright and sunny interior with workshop in the garage and basement. The den could be used as an additional bedroom, and the piano is included! 200 amp electrical service!

