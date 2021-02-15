358th time the charm for McDowell

“We didn’t execute too good on pit road,” Hamlin said. “It was just like the [Thursday qualifying race]. We came out in front of everybody and didn’t have any help to get up to speed. They all blew by us because they were single file, so it just took away the power that I got and that’s getting through traffic.”

McDowell agreed that it all came down to the pit stop and the strategy that comes from working as a team.

“It was the race,” McDowell said. “We knew it was and it always comes down to that green-flag stop. If you speed, you make a mistake, you slide the tires, your day is done. We just executed perfectly. We left together. Brad and I left together hooked up on bumpers and we were able to get some good speed and when the Toyotas and Chevys joined the track, we had so much momentum we were able to keep the lead.”

There was a time when the drivers weren’t even sure the Daytona 500 would be run Sunday after a lightning and rain storm stopped racing for 5 hours 45 minutes. This came in the 15th lap, just after a 16-car pileup cut down the field considerably.

McDowell turned philosophical in thinking about what the race means to him.