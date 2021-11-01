 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $389,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $389,900

This property is a MUST SEE, very unique in many ways starting with 10 private acres, giving the (being in a very nice TREE HOUSE effect . ) this home also has generator hookup option, as well as the very rustic(solar powered) cabin on top of the bluff providing a hiking/atv/utv trail/Road as well as other hiking trails, as well as a tree stand, pond ect.

