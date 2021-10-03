 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $269,900

SPOTLESS SPLIT ON LARGE CORNER LOT! Numerous updates complete in this amazing 3 bed, 2 bath home that includes updated cabinets, solid surface tops, appliances, furnace, central air, roof shingles, & much more. All 3 bedrooms located on upper level along with full bath. Lower-level features large family room with gas fireplace & 2nd bathroom. Enjoy the summer days on the 3-season porch. CALL TODAY!

