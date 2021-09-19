3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $219,900

You will love the quality craftsmanship of this meticulously cared for 3+ bedroom turn-of-the-century home. Beautiful original woodwork, hardwood floors, open staircase, comfortable floor plan, high ceilings, harmonious color palette, sunny eat-in kitchen, spacious dining room, study/family room, and main floor laundry. All the beauty of a historic home with modern, high quality windows, modern boiler, fully updated electrical including USB outlets, newer water heater and newer water softener. Relax on the back porch and enjoy the raised bed gardens, or work on projects in the newly finished and updated garage. Egress window and basement layout perfect for rec room, creative space or fourth bedroom. In the summertime, enjoy fragrant perennial blooms, raspberries, rhubarb and fresh herbs. Ample back and side yard for games, gatherings and parade parties!