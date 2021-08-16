 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $219,900

Gilmore Valley home with beautiful views! Features of home are 3 bedrooms + den/loft, 2 baths, pellet fireplace, newer windows, steel roof, siding, 2 car attached garage, detached carport and deck with amazing views of the valley. Water softener, central air, furnace all replaced within the last 8 years. Home has fenced-in yard and trails through the woods.

