3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $199,900

DON'T MISS The house built with love....and lovingly maintained by ONE family since it was built. Watch ball games in the park across the street....not a busy street. Enjoy the expansive window in the light-filled "L shaped" living/dining room, Three Main-Floor Bedrooms (hardwood floors under carpet), full Bath with newer tall stool and hand-bar, and Kitchen with great cabinet space and a delightful eating area as well as the convenience of a side door entrance that opens directly into the kitchen. Additional living area, a spacious 3 season porch is accessed from one of the bedrooms..great for early morning coffee or afternoon enjoyment. Don't miss the full basement topped off with a fabulous family-room/bar area (2' Styrofoam under paneling), electric fireplace. Plenty of workspace and storage, shower, stool, and laundry tubs.