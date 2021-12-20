Like new condition home throughout. Half a block from Lakes and park! Complete renovations including: 4yr old roof, newer heat and central air, many updated windows, newer light fixtures, and raised panel doors. Newer carpet in last few years. Engineered wood flooring in Kitchen. One completely new bath four years ago and one upgraded. Kitchen has quartz counters and Subway tile back splash. Large 2 car garage. Fenced yard.
3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $199,900
