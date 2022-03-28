3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $195,000

Come take a look at this is 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a ton of character! Nice corner lot with potential galore. Home sits in a great location with walking distance to the lake or downtown. A lot of work has been done on the main 2 levels including new roof in Oct. '21 and much painting. Enjoy the 4 season porch or use it as an additional bedroom. Nearly 1,850 TFSF in this 2 story home with newer windows! Perfect if you're looking for some space or adding to your investment portfolio. Gorgeous hardwood floors, large living room with natural light, nice sized dining room, and original wood trim throughout the house. 2nd floor features 3 bedrooms and and full bath. Basement has a lot of storage area. Plenty of potential on the property to build a garage or carport. Additional shed that just needs new siding and roof. The property is currently rental certified until 6/19/22. Don't miss your chance...CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY!