Come take a look at this is 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a ton of character! Nice corner lot with potential galore. Home sits in a great location with walking distance to the lake or downtown. A lot of work has been done on the main 2 levels including new roof in Oct. '21 and much painting. Enjoy the 4 season porch or use it as an additional bedroom. Nearly 1,850 TFSF in this 2 story home with newer windows! Perfect if you're looking for some space or adding to your investment portfolio. Gorgeous hardwood floors, large living room with natural light, nice sized dining room, and original wood trim throughout the house. 2nd floor features 3 bedrooms and and full bath. Basement has a lot of storage area. Plenty of potential on the property to build a garage or carport. Additional shed that just needs new siding and roof. The property is currently rental certified until 6/19/22. Don't miss your chance...CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY!
3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $195,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
High school is difficult enough when everything in your world is stable, predictable and safe.
Courtney Ransom has followed in her mother’s steps to join the business world of Winona by starting to sell her own at-home baked goods.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenage girl who has been missing since March 11. Imajen Cruse was last seen in the La C…
A dog abandoned at a North Carolina animal shelter after his owners thought he was gay was adopted by an openly gay couple.
A 39-year-old La Crosse man charged earlier in the week with sexual assault of a child has also been accused of a drive-by shooting in La Crosse.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
More than 100 cattle are reported dead after a barn fire Sunday in Buffalo County. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, emergency…
Michael T. Osterholm, Ph.D., MPH, met virtually with Winona County’s COVID-19 Incident Command Team this week.
The Texas teen was behind the wheel earlier this week when a tornado flipped his red pickup truck. He drove away. Video shot by a storm chaser went viral.
A former Montana Tech football player who admitted raping two women in Butte will do no prison time and could get the crime expunged from his record if he stays out of trouble and meets other requirements for six years.