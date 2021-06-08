3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $190,000

This is a WOW FACTOR home and will not disappoint! Much more that meets the eye from the street in this impeccably maintained home! New concrete driveway, all windows have been replaced, 3 yr roof, 2 yr A/C. Updates galore in bathrooms and kitchen, beautiful HW floors, PLUS and amazing private OUTDOOR kitchen on the back deck. Garage has been completely overhauled. Seller would leave furniture in lower level, also extra fridge and freezer. You won't want to miss a chance on this one! View More