 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $189,900

This is a delightful updated main floor 3 bedroom ranch. Newer windows, flooring and appliances. Laminate wood floors throughout the main level. It has spacious living room and den for those who enjoy alone quite time. A porch on the back of the house offers another spot for relaxing. The 2 car detached garage and separate carport provides great off-street parking. The basement is very roomy with opportunity for additional living space when updated (even has a fireplace). Home has ample storage in lower level. Call to see this home today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News