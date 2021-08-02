3 Bedroom Home in Winona - $189,900

This is a delightful updated main floor 3 bedroom ranch. Newer windows, flooring and appliances. Laminate wood floors throughout the main level. It has spacious living room and den for those who enjoy alone quite time. A porch on the back of the house offers another spot for relaxing. The 2 car detached garage and separate carport provides great off-street parking. The basement is very roomy with opportunity for additional living space when updated (even has a fireplace). Home has ample storage in lower level. Call to see this home today!